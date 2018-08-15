Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Shares Gap Down to $24.28

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.95, but opened at $24.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 3557081 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,888.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.6% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

