Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday. Leerink Swann set a $65.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

