Golem Hits Market Cap of $135.25 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $135.25 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002250 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Huobi, Liqui and Poloniex. During the last week, Golem has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000307 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00252172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00151824 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,242,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Koinex, Binance, Liqui, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Huobi, Bitbns, OKEx, Iquant, BitMart, Coinbe, Ethfinex, BitBay, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEx Market, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Tidex, Braziliex, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

