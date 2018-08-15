Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8083340372343 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 3,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,440. The company has a market cap of $892.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

