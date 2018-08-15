Goldcorp (GG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.59

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 467877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several analysts recently commented on GG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.13.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.54 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Goldcorp by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,761,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldcorp by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,015,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,028 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,927,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldcorp by 11,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,446,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,900 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldcorp (NYSE:GG)

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

