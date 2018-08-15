GoldBlocks Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $165.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $113,469.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02430362 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010269 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000489 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003440 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001883 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002477 BTC.

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

