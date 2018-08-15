Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 33,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,755. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

