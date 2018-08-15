Godaddy Inc (GDDY) CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low Sells 41,481 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 41,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $3,152,970.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GDDY opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Godaddy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Godaddy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 78,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Godaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Godaddy by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

