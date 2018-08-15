Global Partners (GLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLP. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Global Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Global Partners stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $676.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.11. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,372,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,558,000 after purchasing an additional 365,331 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,379,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 1,107.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 146,210 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

