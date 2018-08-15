Global Medical REIT Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.27. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,901. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 8.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

