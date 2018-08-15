Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 47.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,515,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946,378 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360,724 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $88,601,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $78,512,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $77,254,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.