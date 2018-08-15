Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 87.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002250 BTC on major exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $144,150.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Currency Reserve alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00070099 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004233 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 104,467,250 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide . Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Currency Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Currency Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.