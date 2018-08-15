Girard Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 417 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 247,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $529.00 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.67 and a 12 month high of $539.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,129,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,026 shares of company stock valued at $60,907,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

