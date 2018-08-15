Girard Partners LTD. Buys 2,117 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

