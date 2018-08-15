Gerdau (GGB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gerdau earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6340737980297 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.0373 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

