Geovax Labs Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (GOVX)

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Geovax Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geovax Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
About Geovax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer in the United States and internationally. The company through its patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle vaccine platform develops various vaccines. It is developing various vaccines that are in human clinical trials, and preclinical research and development phases, including vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.
