Georgia Healthcare Group (GHG) Lifted to Buy at Numis Securities

Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GHG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Georgia Healthcare Group from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 385 ($4.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Georgia Healthcare Group from GBX 415 ($5.29) to GBX 430 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st.

GHG stock opened at GBX 271.73 ($3.47) on Wednesday. Georgia Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 403.50 ($5.15).

In other news, insider Ingeborg Oie purchased 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,499.58 ($24,875.09).

About Georgia Healthcare Group

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services Business, Pharma Business, and Medical Insurance Business segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies.

