General Motors (GM) Holdings Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $120,141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,922 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,707,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,112,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,805,000 after buying an additional 1,672,528 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

General Motors stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. General Motors’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

