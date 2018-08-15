General L.P. Standard Buys 182,439 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 182,439 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,567,151.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, General L.P. Standard purchased 46,439 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $397,053.45.

On Friday, June 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 29,500 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $251,635.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 297,600 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $2,178,432.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.55. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.88.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 431.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 51.2% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,990,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 181.4% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

