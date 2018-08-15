GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (GST) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.13. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 198371 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Williams Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. S&P Equity Research increased their target price on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from $0.11 to $0.13 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.
GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.
GASTAR EXPL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GST)
Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.
