Gary Haer Sells 13,581 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Gary Haer sold 13,581 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $280,447.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,843.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Gary Haer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 14th, Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $115,013.42.
- On Wednesday, May 30th, Gary Haer sold 9,830 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $175,367.20.
NASDAQ REGI opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.
