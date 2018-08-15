Gary Haer Sells 13,581 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Gary Haer sold 13,581 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $280,447.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,843.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Haer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 14th, Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $115,013.42.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Gary Haer sold 9,830 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $175,367.20.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.