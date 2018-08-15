Gartner (IT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.0634155260789 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Gartner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Shares of IT opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Gartner has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $142.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total value of $79,064.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $560,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,216 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

