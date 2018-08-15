Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $9.09 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $104,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.18.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

