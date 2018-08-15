Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

GALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of GALT opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.29. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 50,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harold H. Shlevin sold 119,200 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $603,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $525,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,743,263 shares of company stock worth $11,905,122 over the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 60.2% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

