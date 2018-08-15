GAIA (GAIA) Market Cap Achieves $598,514.00

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One GAIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAIA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. GAIA has a market cap of $598,514.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA Coin Profile

GAIA (CRYPTO:GAIA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAIA’s official website is gaiaplatform.com

Buying and Selling GAIA

GAIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

