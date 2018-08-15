Gabelli Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Friday, August 10th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.97. 472,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,256,297. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.