G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. CL King initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.28. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $36,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,812,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,404,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,513 shares of company stock worth $45,759,996 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $172,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

