FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verastem Inc (VSTM) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verastem in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Davis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. 35,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,905. Verastem has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,737,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,583.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $44,583. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.