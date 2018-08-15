FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies Issued By Northcoast Research (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $270,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $53,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

