FY2018 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Cut by Imperial Capital

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.91. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.99.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $337.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Netflix has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.3% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.11, for a total value of $327,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,914,995 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

