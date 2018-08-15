FY2018 EPS Estimates for ICF International Inc Increased by Barrington Research (ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.10). ICF International had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ICF International to $77.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ICF International to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. ICF International has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 20,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 12,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $885,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,947,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,637. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

