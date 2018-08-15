FY2018 EPS Estimates for Cominar REIT Increased by National Bank Financial (CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Cominar REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$177.05 million during the quarter. Cominar REIT had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 31.34%.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cominar REIT in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of Cominar REIT stock opened at C$13.14 on Monday. Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

