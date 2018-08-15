FY2018 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,533 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,094,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 311,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.