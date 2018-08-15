FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $3,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,785.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,826. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

