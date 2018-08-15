FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Neovasc Inc Issued By Leerink Swann (NVCN)

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Neovasc in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03).
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,241,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 2,416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.
