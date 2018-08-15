FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Neovasc Inc Issued By Leerink Swann (NVCN)

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Neovasc in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Get Neovasc alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.96, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,241,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 2,416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.