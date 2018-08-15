FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NKTR stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.67. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,734 shares of company stock worth $9,372,754. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,834 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,355.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,266 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,512,000 after purchasing an additional 845,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,605,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,893,000 after purchasing an additional 723,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,838,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.