FuzeX Achieves Market Cap of $25.72 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and COSS. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and $141,069.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,924,661 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinbe, HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

