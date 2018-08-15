Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) Issues Earnings Results

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), reports. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock had a negative return on equity of 147.98% and a negative net margin of 10.21%.

NASDAQ:FSNN opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $336.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSNN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 102,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

