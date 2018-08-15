Fusion Market Capitalization Tops $27.77 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00014173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00050019 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00040206 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,684,331 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

