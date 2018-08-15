FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 106,785 Shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (EEMV)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,785 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT has a fifty-two week low of $980.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,213.06.

