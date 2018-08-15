FTB Advisors Inc. Has $946,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 75.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,233,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,611.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,447.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,968 shares of company stock worth $18,781,775. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

