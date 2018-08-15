FTB Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

