FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,665.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

