Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,871,029 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 13th total of 29,238,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,075,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after buying an additional 6,041,164 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33,318.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,476,496 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $249,864,000 after buying an additional 14,433,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,791,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $238,008,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $190,933,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,504,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $146,787,000 after buying an additional 978,232 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

