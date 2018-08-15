freenet (FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €19.00 ($21.59) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.88 ($30.54).

FNTN opened at €24.63 ($27.99) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

