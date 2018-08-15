Frederick D. Kuester Sells 168,790 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

