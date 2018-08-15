Francesca’s (FRAN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRAN. BidaskClub cut Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Shares of FRAN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 635,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,934. The stock has a market cap of $273.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.15. Francesca’s has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Francesca’s will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Emmett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.