Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortuna Silver Mines earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.6505679287567 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $762.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 24.48%. sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

