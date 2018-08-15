Fortinet (FTNT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $76.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $12,173,225.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at $491,577,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,680 shares of company stock worth $15,589,623. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 4,071.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.