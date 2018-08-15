Forterra (FRTA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Forterra earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.8308054461277 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently commented on FRTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 114,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,578. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Forterra had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

